Karimnagar couple held for recording intimate videos of 100 people

Running this racket for the past four years, the couple had amassed at least Rs 60 lakh, with which they bought a flat and a car.

Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 15th January 2026 5:39 pm IST
Image shows a hidden camera emerging from a cardboard wall
Representational image

Hyderabad: Police arrested a couple in Karimnagar on Wednesday, January 14, for allegedly honey-trapping around 100 individuals by filming their intimate videos and extorting money from them.

According to the Karimnagar Rural Police, the couple, who hail from Mancherial, were residing in Karimnagar for a while. The husband’s marble and interior decoration business was losing money and he was struggling to pay equated monthly installments (EMI) on their flat.

As a result, the couple decided to upload nude photographs of the wife on social media to lure people. The husband would then allegedly record videos of his wife being intimate with the “customers” through a hidden camera in the room and then blackmail them into giving money.

Running this racket for the past four years, the couple had amassed at least Rs 60 lakh, with which they bought a flat and a car, which the police has seized.

Recently, the couple started harassing one of their previous victims, whom they had extorted Rs 12 lakh. They demanded an additional Rs 5 lakh and threatened to release his videos on social media.

The distressed victim confessed to the ordeal to his friends, who asked him to file a police complaint. The couple was subsequently arrested and has been remanded to judicial custody.

