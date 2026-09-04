Karimnagar Dalit families’ Indiramma homes caught in 22A list

Hyderabad: Nearly 45 acres of land on which Indiramma houses were built for Dalit families decades ago in Karimnagar district has landed on the state’s prohibited property list under Section 22A of the Registration Act, leaving hundreds of beneficiaries unable to register or transfer their own homes.

The affected land spans six villages in Gangadhara mandal: Gangadhara, Gattubuthkur, Garshakurthy, Kondaipalli, Burugupalli and Kachireddypalli, where the state government had allotted two guntas of land to each Dalit family in 1975-76 and constructed houses under the Indiramma scheme. The plots were registered in the beneficiaries’ names at the time, residents said, but were quietly added to the 22A prohibited list without any prior intimation.

The listing has triggered panic among families who say they only learned of the restriction when they tried to deal with their properties. Many have since approached revenue officials and filed representations through Prajavani, the government’s public grievance redressal programme, demanding that the land be delisted.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

Kondaipally sarpanch Malliala Vinaysagar, also known as Thirupathi, said three acres in his village alone had been swept into the 22A list. About 80 Dalit families were sanctioned Indiramma houses there in 1975-76 and built them on patta land donated by a local landlord, patta land, not government or assigned property, he said. Officials who received the beneficiaries’ representation acknowledged the error and assured that the matter had been escalated to higher authorities for correction, Vinaysagar said.

Gangadhara tahsildar Ambati Rajitha, responding to the concerns, distinguished assigned and patta land. Assigned land will continue to remain under the 22A restriction, she said, but houses built on patta land are eligible for removal from the list. In Kondaipally’s case, she said revenue records confirm the houses stand on patta land, and she has written to the district collector seeking the delisting. The houses will be removed once a response is received from higher officials, she added.

The problem is not confined to Gangadhara. Agricultural land in Choppadandi mandal, including plots in Gumlapur, Ragampet, Chityalapalli and Chakunta, has also reportedly been caught up in the prohibited list, with affected landholders similarly filing representations through Prajavani.

The Karimnagar cases mirror a wider pattern playing out across Telangana this year. Property owners in Hyderabad and several districts have reported valid plots, flats and houses being pushed into the 22A category, in some instances because a single subdivision within a survey number was classified as government land, dragging the entire survey number into the ban.

In Patancheru constituency alone, BRS leader T Harish Rao has claimed more than 50,000 acres across five mandals were placed under the restriction. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has publicly assured that genuine owners will not lose their properties and has promised orders to denotify wrongly listed land.

For the Dalit families of Gangadhara mandal, however, the assurance so far remains limited to verbal commitments from local officials, with the final decision resting on a response from the district collector’s office.