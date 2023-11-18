Karisma Kapoor binges on Biryani, but it is not Hyderabadi!

Mumbai: There are various celebrities who have a discerning palate and love to explore different dishes. The top dish which often makes headlines in India is Biryani as no one can stop themselves from not tasting it and if anyone is a guzzler then you would have tasted different types of Biryanis obviously.

Several stars like Sara Ali Khan, Salman Khan, SRK, Saif Ali Khan, Jr NTR and others have been seen exploding their taste buds with Biryani and the latest to join them is Karisma Kapoor.

Karisma Kapoor recently posted a picture of a Biryani pot on her Instagram stories and it is clear that the actress is too in love with this culinary masterpiece which usually features rice and spices. The actress shared the picture of chicken biryani served in the earthen pot. But it is not the iconic Hyderabadi Dum Biryani which is usually served in Handis here.

The actress mentioned the location in the picture and she has enjoyed the dish in Delhi. She has also tagged her friend Ritakshi in the post and it is clear that she has enjoyed the feast with her friend. Captioning the post, Karisma wrote, “Baatein or biryani [conversations and biryani]. Always the best with Ritakshi”.