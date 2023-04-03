Karisma Kapoor to meet fans at Daawat-e-Ramzan in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor is all set to inaugurate the biggest Ramzan Expo in Hyderabad, ‘Daawat-e-Ramzan. Hosted by Anam Mirza, the event is scheduled to kickstart on April 7th and is expected to draw huge crowds from all over the city.

In a recent video shared on the event’s official Instagram page, Karisma expressed her excitement about the upcoming event and urged all Hyderabadis to come and be a part of it. She said, “Hi Hyderabad, this is Karisma Kapoor aur mein aa rahi hun aap sabse milne on 7th of April at 8 pm at Daawat-e-Ramzan, Hyderabad’s biggest expo. Looking forward to seeing you all there.”

Celebrities including Sonu Sood, Farah Khan, and Zaheer Khan have also encouraged Hyderabadis to attend the family fair, Daawat-E-Ramzan. The event is set to host Harbhajan Singh, who will be meeting and greeting his fans from the city along with Karisma Kapoor.

Speaking more about Daawat-E-Ramzan, the event, which will start on April 7 and end on April 21, promises to be a grand affair, with a wide range of stalls showcasing a variety of food, clothes, jewelry, and other products. Visitors can expect to find some of the best Ramzan delicacies, including haleem, kebabs, biryanis, and sweets.

So mark your calendars for April 7th and head to the Daawat E Ramzaan expo to experience the true spirit of Ramzan and indulge in some of the best food and culture that Hyderabad has to offer.