Mumbai: Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband and well-known businessman Sunjay Kapur has passed away at the age of 53. The unfortunate news of his sudden demise surfaced on the night of June 12. According to reports, Sunjay, who was residing in the UK, suffered a heart attack while playing polo.

What makes the incident even more chilling is that just hours before his own passing, Sunjay Kapur had shared a heartfelt message on social media about the tragic Air India crash that took place in Ahmedabad earlier that day.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sunjay had written, “Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour. #planecrash.” The timing of the post has now gone viral.

Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour. 🙏 #planecrash — Sunjay Kapur (@sunjaykapur) June 12, 2025

The Air India Flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner en route to London Gatwick, crashed minutes after take-off from Ahmedabad, claiming over 200 lives.

Sunjay Kapur and his previous marriages

Sunjay Kapur was a well-respected name in both business and elite social circles, with deep roots in motorsports and polo. He was earlier married to Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, with whom he shares two children — Samaira and Kiaan. Prior to Karisma, he was married to designer Nandita Mahtani. In 2017, Sunjay tied the knot with model Priya Sachdev, and the couple has a son, Azarias Kapur.

His sudden passing has left friends, family, and fans in deep shock.