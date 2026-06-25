Mumbai: Do you know that Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor’s acting career began in Hyderabad? As the actress celebrates her 51st birthday on June 25, here’s a lesser-known fact about her journey in cinema.

A few years ago, during a visit to Hyderabad for the launch of a clothing brand store, Karisma revealed her special connection with the city. Speaking to the media, she said, “It is always a pleasure to be back in Hyderabad. I started my career here. Meri pehli film Prem Qaidi Hyderabad mein bani thi in Ramanaidu Studios.”

For the unversed, Karisma made her acting debut with K Murali Mohana Rao’s musical drama Prem Qaidi, which released in 1991. She was just 16 years old when she starred opposite actor Harish.

After her debut, Karisma went on to become one of the biggest stars of the 1990s with blockbuster films such as Raja Hindustani, Dil To Pagal Hai, Judwaa, Hero No. 1, Coolie No. 1, Biwi No. 1, Andaz Apna Apna and Hum Saath-Saath Hain.

The actress took a break from films after marrying businessman Sunjay Kapur in 2003. She later returned to acting and, in recent years, has impressed audiences through projects on streaming platforms, including Mentalhood, Murder Mubarak and Brown.

As fans celebrate Karisma Kapoor’s birthday today, her Hyderabad connection remains a memorable chapter in the journey of one of Bollywood’s most loved actresses.