Karnataka: 2 Muslims stabbed during Ashura procession in Gadag

Gadag: Tension gripped Gadag district on Wednesday, a day after two youths were stabbed during a Muharram procession on the day of Ashura, August 9.

Security has been intensified in sensitive areas to avoid any untoward incidents.

Toufeeq Hosamani (23) and Mustaq Hosamani (24) were stabbed in Mallasamudra village near Gadag during the procession on Tuesday. The youth sustained injuries in the abdomen, chest and legs.

The condition of Toufeeq Hosamani is stated to be critical. The injured have been admitted to GIMS hospital of Gadag. The police claim that the incident had taken place due to old rivalry.

Following the incident, Somesh Gudi, Yallappa Gudi and their associates were taken into custody. In retaliation, the victims’ families along with hundreds of community members, including women, attacked the house of accused Somesh Gudi.

The mob had smashed the doors, and windows of the house and assaulted the family members.

One of the accused is reportedly a member of the Hindutva outfit, Sri Ram Sene.

(The story has been edited with inputs from the News Desk.)