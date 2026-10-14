Karnataka: 3 coaches catch fire at Rajanukunte railway yard

Bengaluru: Three train coaches caught fire at the railway yard near Rajanukunte railway station on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Wednesday morning, October 14. No casualties were reported in the incident.

The fire triggered panic in the area as flames spread through the coaches parked in the yard. After receiving information, fire and emergency services personnel rushed to the spot and launched operations to bring the blaze under control.

According to railway officials, the coaches had been kept at the yard for use in mock fire accident drills conducted by the Railways. They had remained parked there for several days and were not on an active railway track. No one was inside the coaches when the fire broke out.

The blaze is believed to have started on a small scale before spreading rapidly. Three coaches were affected, of which two suffered extensive damage.

Cause not yet established

Officials from the Bengaluru Division of South Western Railway visited the spot and inspected the damaged coaches. An assessment is being carried out to determine the extent of the damage and establish the circumstances that led to the incident.

The exact cause of the fire has not yet been established. Railway authorities are examining whether a technical fault or another factor triggered the blaze.

The incident did not result in any loss of life, as the coaches were not occupied at the time. Further details are expected after the inspection and inquiry are completed.