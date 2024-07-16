Karnataka: 3 killed, 4 feared dead in landslide in Uttara Kannada

Bengaluru: Three persons were killed and four others are feared dead after a massive landslide near Shirur village in Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district on Tuesday, July 16, officials said.

Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said seven persons, including four members of a family, were feared killed in the landslide on National Highway 66.

A police officer told PTI: “We have recovered three bodies so far including that of 47-year-old Lakshman Naik and his 36-year-old wife Shanti Naik who were running an eatery on the National Highway 66. Search operations are underway to trace others who are feared dead.”

The others who are feared dead are Roshan (11), Avantika (6), and Jagannath (55), the Minister’s office said in a statement.

Police sources said parts of a hill collapsed on the roadside eatery.

Gowda told the Legislative Assembly that drivers of three gas tankers had stopped by the eatery for a tea break when mud and rocks plunged down the hill.

The landslide, triggered by incessant rains, also swept away two of the three tankers into the Gangavali river flowing on the other side of the road.

Local police along with National Disaster Response Force personnel and other agencies are carrying out rescue operations amid rains, sources said.

Following the incident, vehicular traffic on the road has been suspended.

“Four members of a family who ran the ‘Dhaba’ and three drivers might have died. (A total of) seven people are suspected to have been killed,” the Minister said. “The body of a woman has been found floating in the river,” he added.

“Since the loaded gas tankers in the river can be dangerous, people from the BPCL and HPCL are attending to it,” Gowda said.

Gowda said on the directions of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the district in-charge Minister Mankal S Vaidya has rushed to the spot.

The Minister alleged that the National Highways Authority of India while building National Highway 66, “cut the hill steep instead of a 45-degree slope resulting in the accident.”

“Last year in July I went there. I had received a complaint against NHAI. I had then written to NHAI to rectify the design. NHAI is a central body that doesn’t respond on time,” he alleged.

“Discussions with the National Highway Authority officials will be held today itself. Additionally, a letter will be sent through the Chief Secretary of the government,” the Minister added.

After the incident, senior police officers and Deputy Commissioner of Uttara Kannada district Lakshmi Priya visited the scene.

According to officials, it might take more than 24 hours to clear the mud lying on the road as rains are hindering the operation.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has announced a compensation of Rs five lakh each to the next of kin of those who were killed in the landslide.