Karnataka: 44 cops likely to face action for ignoring transfers

Bengaluru: A brewing storm has hit the police department as 44 inspectors face imminent suspension for failing to report to their assigned stations, and places after months of transfer.

This drastic action, outlined in a notice issued by ADGP Soumendu Mukherjee on December 7th, serves as a strong warning to officers for shirking their duties and delaying their transfer commitments.

The roots of this predicament lie in the extensive transfer process that began in June. Over 500 inspectors across various units were reassigned in seven phases, aiming to optimize resource allocation and strengthen law enforcement. However, 44 inspectors chose to disregard their new postings, citing various excuses like illness or extended leaves.

This blatant disregard for orders and dereliction of duty prompted the administration to take decisive action. The ADGP’s notice lays out the consequences of their inaction.

It explicitly mentions the inspectors’ indirect responsibility for the potential malfunctioning of their assigned stations due to their absence. Citing their “extreme irresponsibility, impudence, and neglect of duty,” the notice invokes Rule 5 of the State Police Disciplinary Rules and lays down a stark ultimatum: report for duty within seven days, or face suspension and departmental inquiry.

This decisive move by the department sends a clear message – duty comes first. The government rules, established by the Police Establishment Board (PEB), clearly stipulate that officers must report to their new stations within specific timeframes, depending on the transfer distance. Unfortunately, some officers, seemingly emboldened by political connections and a desire for “strategic positions,” have conveniently disregarded these regulations.

Speaking to Siasat.com on Thursday a police inspector in Bangalore said that, if an officer is transferred from another station to another station, he should take charge and report to the central office within 3 days.

But many of the officers were not reporting for duty even though they were transferred, to get a fertile place. It was not a secret that the officers used the influence of the minister and MLA’s recommendation to get the desired place and station.

The ADGP’s notice serves as a powerful wake-up call. It not only highlights the seriousness of neglecting duty but also sets a precedent for strict accountability within the police force. This swift and decisive action is crucial for maintaining discipline, ensuring efficient resource allocation, and restoring public trust in the institution.

As the deadline ends on 13 December, people watching does the 44 inspectors comply with the ultimatum and report for duty. Or will they face the consequences of their inaction?