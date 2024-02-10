Karnataka: 55-year-old woman digs well to provide water to Anganwadi centre

Karwar: In an inspiring display of compassion and determination, 55-year-old Gauri Nayka from Ganesh Nagar in Sirsi in Uttar Kannada district, Karnataka has taken it upon herself to dig a well to ensure a steady supply of water for the children attending the local Anganwadi Center No 6.

With unwavering dedication, Gauri Nayka has embarked on the arduous task of digging a four-foot-diameter well within the premises of the Anganwadi Center near her house.

Each day, she diligently excavates a depth of one and a half feet, laboriously hauling tens of baskets of soil with the assistance of basic tools like a hoe, pickaxe, hare, basket, and rope. Her goal is to complete the well within a month, ensuring a reliable water source for the community.

Gauri Nayka climbs out of the well with soil.

Moved by the plight of children

Explaining her motivation behind the initiative, Gauri Nayka shared that the water scarcity in Ganesh Nagar prompted her to take action, particularly upon witnessing the plight of the Anganwadi children struggling for access to drinking water.

Undeterred by the physical demands of the task, she has already dug a 65-feet-deep well on two previous occasions, demonstrating her unwavering commitment to addressing the water crisis.

The Anganwadi Center serves as a vital hub for 15 children in the community, providing essential care and early education. However, the persistent water shortage poses a significant challenge, with the Hutgara Gram Panchayat supplying water only once every two days. Despite this, the children still rely on water fetched from an external well for drinking purposes, highlighting the urgent need for a sustainable solution.

“I alone dug up a well with a depth of 65 feet near my home to irrigate areca nut crop ‘’ Gauri Nayka told Siasat.com.

“We are facing acute shortage of water for my small farmland hence decided to dig up in three months and succeded, again I dug up another well of 40 feet depth in my farmland alone. I came to know that the Anganwadi facing an acute shortage of water during summer as the gram panchayat supplies water only two days a week. I get self-satisfaction with work hence did not take anybody’s help,” she added.

“My mother goes to work at 7.30 daily and comes back by 12, again she goes to 3 and comes back by 6 ‘’ Vinay Nayka (35) son of Gauri told Siasat.com.

“We have a piece of land, I own an aquarium shop in Sirsi and manage a family. The good work may be completed in 90 days and a week is already gone. Every day Mom dug up one and a half feet depth and removed soil using a ladder. When goes into depth she uses a pulley and twain to remove soil. My father expired 12 years ago. I, my wife, and mother are staying in the house,” he said.

Jyoti Nayka, a teacher at the Anganwadi Center, expressed gratitude for Gauri Nayka’s selfless efforts, emphasizing the critical importance of access to clean water for the children’s well-being.

Gauri’s noble endeavor serves as a beacon of hope, showcasing the power of community-driven initiatives to address pressing challenges and uplift the lives of the most vulnerable members of society.