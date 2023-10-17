Karnataka AAP launches letter movement demanding implementation of Mekedatu

Published: 17th October 2023 8:17 am IST
AAP in Karnataka demanding implemention of Mekedatu project
Bengaluru: The Karnataka Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held a letter movement campaign seeking immediate implementation of the Mekedatu project in the state.

On Monday, the AAP held a letter movement campaign on the MG Road in Shanti Nagar Assembly constituency of Bengaluru.

The party leaders personally met the people of all sections of Bengaluru, including workers, auto drivers, office staff, BBMP staff, and held a letter movement at the Church Street and the Museum Cross Road on MG Road.

Since October 7, AAP has been conducting a letter movement and public awareness in lakhs from the citizens of Bengaluru to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, demanding the implementation of the Mekedatu dam project.

“The Union government should give permission to implement the Mekedatu scheme for permanent drinking water for Bengaluru. The state government should take necessary steps to conserve the water bodies of Bengaluru,” said State AAP Vice-President Mohan Dasari.

“The Tamil Nadu government unanimously passed a resolution in the recent Assembly session to put pressure on the Central government to drain the Cauvery water. But in our state, we are reluctant to take the decision that water cannot be given in times of distress. An Assembly session should be called immediately and a resolution should be made that we are not able to release water in this drought situation,” he added.

