Karnataka: Adivasi woman stripped, harassed by six in Belthangady

According to the police, a land dispute led to the harassment of the woman and her family.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 24th April 2022 1:50 pm IST
12-yr-old sexually assaulted, battling for life at AIIMS
Representational Image

In a disgraceful incident, a 35-year-old tribal of the Adivasi community woman was allegedly assaulted and humiliated by a group of people in Ujire village, Belthangady district of Karnataka.

According to the police, the incident occurred on April 19, due to a land dispute that led to the harassment.

The accused – Sandeep, 30, Santhosh, 29, Gulabi, 55, Suguna, 30, Kusuma, 38, Lokayya, 55, Anil, 35, Lalitha, 40, Chenna Kesava, 40, – of the same village stripped of the tribal woman’s clothes in public while recording the incident.

MS Education Academy

According to the complaint filed by the tribal woman, she resided on government land which was regularised under 94C, along with her elder sister. On April 19, at around 4 pm, revenue officials came to settle the matter between the accused and the tribal woman.

However, the accused did not listen to them and created a ruckus forcing the revenue officials to leave, following which they harassed the tribal woman, her sister, and her mother. They stripped off her clothes in full public view and recorded the incident on their phones.

Belthangady police have filed a case and further investigations are on.

Questioning the BJP government, Ishwari Padmunja, a Dalit leader said, “It is shameful that such incidents are happening in our village. We are all educated. We are all Hindus. The BJP says that they will protect the Hindus, then why did this incident happen?”

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button