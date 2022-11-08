Karnataka: AIMIM seeks permission to celebrate Tipu Jayanti at Hubli’s Idgah Maidan

Hubli: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and some other Dalit organizations approached the municipal corporation seeking permission to celebrate Tipu Jayanti at the Idgah Maidan in Karnataka’s Hubli, which was recently in controversy over the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.

Some Dalit organisations and AIMIM have submitted a memorandum to the corporation commissioner seeking permission to celebrate Tipu Jayanti at Idgah Maidan. Soon after, Sri Ram Sena also came into action and submitted a memorandum seeking permission to celebrate Kanakadasa Jayanti there.

Mayor Veeresh Anchatgeri told ANI that religious activities can be done at Idgah Maidan but no big leaders will be allowed.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra told ANI, “It is a matter which is related to Hubli Dharwad Mahanagar Palika and the mayor, the Karnataka Chief Minister will look into it.”

Earlier in August, the Karnataka High Court had allowed Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations to go ahead at the Idgah ground in Hubbali.

The order rejecting the petition filed by Anjuman-E-Islam said, the ground is the property of the Hubli-Dharawad Municipal Commission and they can allot the land to whoever they desire so.

Later, the case was moved to the Supreme Court against the Karnataka High Court order.

However, the Idgah Maidan was granted permission for celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi.

This was the first time that the Hindu festival was celebrated at the controversial ground.

The Idgah ground in Hubballi has been caught up in a controversial dispute for decades until 2010, when the Supreme Court in its judgment held that, the ground is the exclusive property of Hubli-Dharawad Municipal Corporation.

In 1921, the ground was leased to the Islamic organization, Anjuman-E-Islam for 999 years to hold prayers. Post-Independence, many shops were opened on the premises.

This was challenged in court and a long litigation process started which halted in 2010 after the Supreme Court judgment. The top court had granted permission for prayers twice a year and not to build any permanent structure on the ground.