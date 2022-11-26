Karnataka: Bajrang Dal men thrash Muslim man travelling with Hindu girl in bus

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 26th November 2022 3:02 pm IST

In an incident reported from Karnataka’s Mangaluru’s Nanthur area on November 24, a Muslim man was reportedly beaten by a group of Bajrang Dal men for travelling with a Hindu girl in a bus.

The victim was identified as 20-year-old Seyad Raseem Ummar. In a video shared on Twitter, the man is seen dragged to the police station. The victim filed a complaint with the Mangaluru east police, alleging he received death threats from the Bajrang Dal.

A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 323 (for voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (For voluntarily causing hurt through dangerous weapons), 504 (For intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (For criminal intimidation), and 34 (for common intention).

A few Bajrang Dal members are seen cheering and demanding that Raseem be arrested.

