Karnataka: Bajrang Dal men thrash Muslim man travelling with Hindu girl in bus

In an incident reported from Karnataka’s Mangaluru’s Nanthur area on November 24, a Muslim man was reportedly beaten by a group of Bajrang Dal men for travelling with a Hindu girl in a bus.

The victim was identified as 20-year-old Seyad Raseem Ummar. In a video shared on Twitter, the man is seen dragged to the police station. The victim filed a complaint with the Mangaluru east police, alleging he received death threats from the Bajrang Dal.

Yet another incident of #moralpolicing case reported in #Mangaluru #Karnataka. A #Muslim youth was beaten up by a group of #BajarangDal workers while he was traveling with a #Hindu girl in the bus. Incident happened near Nanthur area of the city. pic.twitter.com/Dr9XEukE5T — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) November 24, 2022

A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 323 (for voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (For voluntarily causing hurt through dangerous weapons), 504 (For intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (For criminal intimidation), and 34 (for common intention).

A few Bajrang Dal members are seen cheering and demanding that Raseem be arrested.