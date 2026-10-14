Karnataka: Ballari woman, 2 kids dead, dowry harassment alleged

Simran lived in Millerpet, Ballari, with her family. Her children were identified as Mohammed Ayan, three, and Aisha Fatima, two.

Photo of K C Indresh Kumar K C Indresh Kumar|   Published:
Woman and two children, possibly related, in a natural outdoor setting.
(From left) The children; Lateefa Simran.

Ballari: A woman and her two children were found dead after an alleged suicide incident involving the Tungabhadra canal near Allipur, on the outskirts of Ballari. The woman, identified as 29-year-old Lateefa Simran, reportedly entered the canal after throwing her two children into the water on Tuesday evening, October 13.

Simran lived in Millerpet, Ballari, with her family. Her children were identified as Mohammed Ayan, three, and Aisha Fatima, two.

According to the reported sequence of events, Simran allegedly tied the children together with a veil before throwing them into the canal and jumping into the water herself. Her body was recovered on Wednesday morning, while the bodies of the children were later found near Nagalapur, close to the Karnataka border.

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The incident has led to allegations of domestic abuse and dowry harassment. Simran’s family has accused her husband, Saddam Hussain, of repeatedly demanding dowry and subjecting her to physical and mental torture.

Her relatives alleged that the continuing harassment had left her distressed. They further claimed that concerns about the future safety of her children may have contributed to her decision to take the extreme step. These claims are yet to be independently established.

The Ballari Women Police Station has registered a case against six people, including Hussain, in connection with the deaths.

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The police investigation will examine the circumstances surrounding the incident, the allegations made by Simran’s family and the possible role of those named in the complaint. The accused are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in accordance with law.

The tragedy has left a family mourning the deaths of a young mother and her two children, while the investigation is expected to establish the events that preceded the incident.

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Photo of K C Indresh Kumar K C Indresh Kumar|   Published:

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K C Indresh Kumar

K C Indresh Kumar is a Bengaluru-based veteran journalist with over three decades of experience, contributing political reportage from Karnataka. He spent more than 25 years with The New Indian… More »
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