Karnataka bans glass-coated string for flying kites

Bengaluru: Accepting animal-lovers’ suggestions, the Karnataka government has banned the use of metal or glass-coated string or manja for flying kites to curb harm to humans, birds, and the environment, a statement said on Monday.

The government has issued an amendment to its notification under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act (EPA), 1986, now requiring that only cotton thread, which is “free from any sharp, metallic or glass components, adhesives, or any other thread-strengthening materials”, be allowed for kite flying.

The government notification has expanded the ban that was previously restricted only to nylon “Chinese” manja to include strings coated with glass or metal powder, the statement said.

Also Read Congress will be swept away in Karnataka by-elections: Basavaraj Bommai

Notifications with similar directions have previously been issued by the governments of Chandigarh, Delhi, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Telangana, and Tripura.

The amendment by the Karnataka government follows an appeal from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India to address bird and human deaths caused by manja, said an official release by PETA.

PETA India Senior Advocacy Officer Farhat Ul Ain said, “We commend the Karnataka government for addressing the dangers posed by kite strings reinforced with glass and metal in addition to nylon manja.”

“This decisive action will save countless humans and animals, including critically endangered vultures, frequently maimed by these dangerous strings. Everyone can help prevent these devastating injuries and tragic deaths by opting for plain cotton kite strings or other forms of entertainment,” said the officer.

Manja, in all its forms, puts humans, birds, other animals, and the environment at risk. Razor-sharp strings made of nylon or cotton threads, often reinforced with glass or metal powder, routinely injure and kill humans and birds.

This year, numerous fatalities have been recorded across the country, including a 21-year-old man in Maharashtra, four people in Gujarat, a young boy in Madhya Pradesh, and a 12-year-old boy in Rajasthan whose necks were slit open by the lethal strings.

The harmful threads also have a disastrous impact on bird populations. Manja often slashes or even severs birds’ wings and frequently cuts off their feet. Many birds escape with such severe wounds, making it impossible for rescuers to save them, the statement said.