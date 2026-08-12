Karnataka bans gutka, pan masala for one year

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has imposed a one-year statewide ban on the manufacture, storage, transportation, distribution and sale of gutka and pan masala products containing tobacco and nicotine, citing the need to protect public health and promote a tobacco-free society.

The decision comes amid intensified enforcement by the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department against substandard food products and businesses violating safety regulations. The department has been conducting inspections and raids across the state as part of its efforts to strengthen public health safeguards.

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The ban came into effect on August 10, following an official notification issued by the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department. The order has been issued under Section 30(2)(a) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, read with Regulation 2.3.4 of the Food Safety and Standards Regulations, 2011.

The prohibition covers tobacco and nicotine-containing gutka and pan masala products, irrespective of whether they are packaged or sold separately. Authorities have been directed to intensify surveillance to ensure that banned products do not enter the market through manufacturing, transportation, storage or retail channels.

The department has also launched special inspection and enforcement drives across Karnataka. Food safety officials will monitor shops, warehouses, manufacturing facilities and other locations suspected of dealing in the prohibited products.

Officials have warned that those found manufacturing, stocking, transporting, distributing or selling the banned products will face action under the applicable provisions of law.

The department has also appealed to members of the public to report instances of illegal manufacture, storage or sale of the prohibited tobacco products to the concerned authorities.

The government said the enforcement measures are aimed at protecting people from the harmful effects of tobacco and nicotineNicotine products and supporting efforts to build a healthier and more sustainable society.