Karnataka BJP appoints district unit presidents

Among other appointments, L Nagendra has been made the president of the party unit in Mysuru City, L R Mahadevaswamy in Mysuru Rural, Gita Sutar in Belagavi City, and Subhash Patil in Belagavi Rural.

Shikaripur MLA and BJP Karnataka president BY Vijayendra

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra appointed heads of the party’s 39 district units on Sunday, months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

According to a list issued by the state BJP, former deputy mayor of Bengaluru S Harish has been made the president of Bengaluru North, the BJP’s Gandhi Nagar assembly constituency candidate Sapthagiri Gowda has been made the Bengaluru Central president, and Jayanagar MLA C K Ramamurthy the Bengaluru South president.

The BJP also appointed Thippanna Majjagi as the president of its unit in Hubballi-Dharwad, Ningappa Suttagatti in Dharwad Rural, Sathish Kumpala in Dakshina Kannada and Devaraj Shetty in Chikkamagaluru.

