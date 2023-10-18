Karnataka BJP chief warns DKS to ‘get ready to go to Tihar jail again’

Bengaluru: Karnataka unit BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel has warned Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to get ready to go to the Tihar Jail for the second time, claiming the Congress leader was involved in corrupt acts.

Responding to this, the Congress has asked the BJP and JD-S to get Shivakumar killed instead of torturing him.

Also Read ED conducts search operations in Bengaluru in Opto Circuits bank fraud case

On Tuesday, in Mangaluru, Kateel said: “The Treasury money of the government had reached Deputy CM Shivakumar and CM Siddaramaiah’s houses. This loot government which emptied the government treasury should go. Shivakumar, you went to the Tihar jail once. Get ready to go to Tihar Jail for the second time!”

“The Congress-led government is completely engaged in corruption and bribery. The media was stating that the money seized during the I-T raids in Karnataka belongs to Shivakumar. Karnataka state had become ATM for assembly elections of five states. The money is pumped to the Congress high command from the state,” Kateel charged.

He further said: “Just as rates are fixed for meals in hotels, similarly, rates are fixed in government offices. The Siddaramaiah government is practising 80 per cent commission.”

The BJP conducted a state-wide protest condemning the seizure of money during the IT raids and alleging that the money is being collected to be sent to the assembly elections in five states.

The BJP workers raised the slogans of “Siddaramaiah, the loot man” and “Shivakumar, the corrupt Deputy CM”.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference at the Congress headquarters here, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson M. Laxman maintained that the family of Shivakumar and his brother — Congress MP D.K. Suresh, is tortured every day.

“Instead of this mental torture, let them get him shot and killed,” Laxman stated pointing fingers at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S).