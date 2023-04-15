Karnataka BJP internal strife: Jagadish Shettar’s ticket issue on boil

Hubballi: As the two-day deadline given by senior leader and former Chief Minister Jagdish Shettar to the BJP to announce his candidature from Hubballi-Dharwad Central constituency for the Karnataka Assembly polls ends on Saturday, the leader is likely to declare his future move.

Shettar has called the meeting of his followers and clearly stated that if a ticket is not issued, he will take his decision.

Shettar is an influential leader in Kittur Karnataka region considered as a bastion of the saffron party.

He has been in active politics for four decades.

According to sources, the high command is asking him to retire from electoral politics on the lines of former ministers and senior leaders K.S. Eshwarappa, Halady Srinivas Shetty.

Shettar has stated that during the talks with the National BJP President J.P. Nadda he had asked him to issue the ticket to him in two days. “I will conduct a meeting of my followers and take their opinion. If the BJP party does not take a call, I will decide on a future course of action,” he stated.

The 16 members attached to Hubballi-Dharwad City Corporation had submitted resignations condemning the move of the high command.

Following the denial of ticket from Athani constituency in Belagavi district, former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi had resigned from the post of MLC and joined the Congress. The Congress has announced the ticket for him and assured that his respect and stature would be kept intact.

Savadi had stated that he will ask his followers not to take even his body anywhere near BJP’s office. The development is seen as a setback to the Karnataka BJP unit.

If BJP loses Shettar, it will seriously affect the party. The Congress is keeping its fingers crossed and keenly watching the development.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)