Karnataka: BJP issues gag order to rein in disgruntled MLAs

Bengaluru: The BJP party high command has issued strict gag orders to rein in the disgruntled legislators from giving damaging statements, which can tarnish the image of the party in Karnataka.

Vijayapur MLA, Basanagoud Patil Yatnal’s statements against Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former CM, BJP Central Parliamentary Board member B.S. Yediyurappa not only embarrassed the party but also sparked speculations.

He also targeted Minister for Large Industries Murugesh Nirani by using an inappropriate word, which triggered a bitter war of words between the two. Minister Nirani stated that if he does not mind his language, his tongue will be cut.

Similarly, many seniors voiced their concern over High Command’s decision not to expand the cabinet. Former ministers and senior leaders Ramesh Jarkiholi and K.S. Eshwarappa made a demand that since they got clean chit in allegations against them, they should be included in the cabinet.

BJP MLC A.H. Vishwanath had launched a direct attack on the saffron party by stating that BJP offered him money to quit JD(S). He also attacked senior politician, BJP MP Srinivas Prasad who called him a nomad. He also attacked BJP on its stand over boycotting Muslim traders.

The party was worried about the series of damaging statements. Chief Minister Bommai, after being attacked by own MLA Yatnal, maintained that action will be initiated. But, no action was initiated. The development raised suspicion that one of the camps within the BJP is supporting Yatnal.

However, as the assembly elections are fast approaching, as per the sources the high command taking no chances has issued a stern warning to all legislators not to issue any statements which will damage the image of the party and create confusion in public.

Yatnal had stated that he will not indulge in issuing statements against Yediyurappa and he will stop at this stage.

As per the sources, the party seniors have issued diktat on all legislators not to issue any damaging statements or give reactions on issues of leadership.

The party, which stated that it will go to assembly polls under the leadership of Bommai is now maintaining that the party would seek votes in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The opposition parties have taken potshots at the BJP over the stand and stated that there is no CM face in the saffron party in Karnataka.