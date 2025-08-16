Karnataka BJP launches Dharmasthala Chalo rally in show of support for temple

BJP Yelahanka MLA S R Vishwanath accused some YouTubers of conducting a "smear campaign" against the temple administration.

Karnataka’s main opposition party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has organised a massive rally of over 300 vehicles to the temple town of Dharmasthala, at the center of major controversy after a former sanitation worker turned whistleblower alleged he was forced to bury several bodies between 1995 and 2014 during his service there.

The previous day, BJP Yelahanka MLA S R Vishwanath accused some YouTubers of conducting a “smear campaign” against the temple administration and its dharmadhikari and Rajya Sabha MP Veerendra Heggade.

Vishwanath said the rally will reach Dharmasthala by 3 pm. Each vehicle will carry saffron flags, stickers with messages such as “Save Dharmasthala” and “Dharmasthala Chalo.” Ambulances and mechanics will accompany the convoy, he said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar expressed confidence that the alleged conspiracy to tarnish Dharmasthala’s image will come to light through the ongoing investigation. He also indicated that strict action would be taken if the allegations are found to be false.

“Not in favour or against Dharmasthala; things should happen in accordance with the law. I have confidence. I have witnessed the devotion and power there up close. This conspiracy will come out in the days ahead through investigation, in my personal opinion,” Shivakumar told reporters here.

(With PTI inputs)

