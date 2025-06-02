Karnataka BJP leader booked over video inciting mass murder of minorities

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manikanta Narendra Rathod has been booked for a provocative video he posted on Facebook that went viral, sparking public outrage and raising alarm over communal tensions in Kalaburagi district.

In the video, Rathod, speaking in Lambani, refers to a recent rape case involving a Lambani girl allegedly committed by Muslim men and reportedly calls for mass killings in retaliation. He is heard saying those accused of “love jihad” should be killed within eight days and claims that if police were removed for 15 minutes, “all Muslims in the district could be massacred.”

Following a complaint by Syed Aleem Ilahi, the cybercrimes, economic and narcotic offences (CEN) police station in Kalaburagi registered an FIR.

Rathod has been booked under BNS Sections 196 (promoting enmity between groups), 197 (statements prejudicial to national integration), 299 (outraging religious feelings), 253 (statements causing public mischief), and 351 (criminal intimidation).





