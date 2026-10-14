Karnataka: BJP leader dies after Range Rover hits LPG truck

Bengaluru: A road accident involving a Range Rover and a truck transporting LPG cylinders claimed the life of a 36-year-old real estate businessman and BJP leader near Devanahalli on Tuesday night, October 13. Four passengers and the vehicle’s driver suffered serious injuries.

The deceased, Shivakumar M., hailed from Madanahatti village in Malur taluk of Kolar district and operated Aishwarya Developers, a real estate business in Malur. He was reportedly preparing to contest the next Assembly election from the Molakalmuru constituency in the Chitradurga district.

The crash occurred at around 7.30 pm near Rani Cross Flyover on National Highway 648. Shivakumar and his companions were travelling back to Malur after attending a Veera Madakari Nayaka Jayanti event in Chitradurga.

The injured passengers were identified as Vinod Kumar, Pradeep and Chandan, while Pavan was driving the Range Rover. All four were admitted to a private hospital in Devanahalli.

Details of the accident

According to the complaint lodged by Vinod Kumar, the group had departed from Chitradurga at about 4.30 pm. Near Devanahalli, the driver allegedly tried to overtake another vehicle but lost control, causing the Range Rover to hit the rear-right side of a stationary LPG cylinder truck.

The truck was allegedly parked in the third lane without sufficient warning signs or blinking lights. The force of the collision badly crushed the front of the Range Rover, leaving it wedged beneath the truck.

Shivakumar, who was seated in the front passenger seat, suffered severe injuries and blood loss. He was taken to a private hospital, where he was declared dead after doctors failed to save him.

The truck driver allegedly left the vehicle and escaped from the scene following the crash.

Devanahalli Traffic Police have registered a case on the basis of Vinod Kumar’s complaint and are attempting to trace the driver. Further investigation will establish the precise sequence of events and responsibility for the accident.