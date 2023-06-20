 Karnataka: BJP retains Hubballi-Dharwad corporation, setback for ex-CM Shettar

Dharwad: The BJP managed to retain the Hubballi-Dharwad City Corporation by ensuring the victory of the mayor and deputy mayor posts on Tuesday.

The development is seen as a setback to former chief minister Jagadish Shettar who had put an all-out effort to ensure the victory of Congress candidates.

Veena Chetana Baradwada got elected as the mayor and Satish Hanagal was elected as the deputy mayor. BJP candidate Veena polled 46 votes while Congress candidate Suvarna Kallakuntla managed to get 37 votes.

The Hubballi-Dharwad corporation elections were considered prestigious for the ruling Congress and BJP parties. The corporation has 82 seats. BJP has 39 and Congress has 33 members. AIMIM has three, JD (S) one and six independent candidates. Including MP, MLA and MLC’s capacity, the total number of seats of the corporation is 89.

The elections were held for the second term of mayor and deputy mayor posts on Tuesday. The Congress, after joining Jagadish Shettar to its fold, had given the task of wresting the power of the corporation.

Shettar had strategised with Minister for Information and Infrastructure Santosh Lad, Congress MLAs Vinay Kulkarni and Prasad Abbaiah for the victory of Congress candidates.

The competition was such that the BJP party had taken its corporation members to a resort to save them from defection. The result has come as a shot in the arm for Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has congratulated the party leaders and workers for ensuring the win of BJP candidates. “It is a matter of pride that the BJP mayoral candidate is elected for the consecutive 12th time for Hubballi-Dharwad corporation,” he said.