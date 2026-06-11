Karnataka: Child’s body recovered from forest stream, uncle held

Davanagere: A seven-year-old boy who went to collect honey with his uncle was found dead in a forest stream in Davanagere.

Aditya was a resident of Gandhinagar village in Jagaluru taluk. His uncle, Tavarenaik, 40, has been arrested and taken into police custody.

On June 9, the child reportedly accompanied Tavarenaik into the forest area to gather honey. When neither of them returned by evening, worried family began searching for them in nearby areas.

As their efforts failed to locate the pair, the family filed a complaint at the Jagaluru Police Station late that night, reporting both Aditya and Tavarenaik as missing.

The following morning, search teams combing the forest made a grim discovery. Aditya’s body was found in a stream inside the forest, while his uncle remained missing.

A case was registered based on the child’s father’s complaint. On Thursday, Tavarenaik was arrested. Police are currently probing whether Aditya was murdered and, if so, what led to the crime.

Officials said the post-mortem report and forensic findings will play a crucial role in establishing the exact cause of death.