Karnataka CM Bommai confirms he will seek reelection from Shiggaon

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday confirmed he would seek reelection from his home town of Shiggaon in Haveri district in the Assembly elections.

Stating that there is “pro-incumbency” in the state, Bommai said a lot of changes have taken place in the country after the BJP-led government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power.

“I will contest from Shiggaon in Haveri,” Bommai told reporters.

He added that the ruling BJP was fully prepared to face the election. “We are seeking votes based on our performance”.

The Chief Minister hit out at the Congress alleging that there was large-scale corruption and uncertainty in the country when the UPA was in power, which impacted the country’s economy.

Bommai has been the state’s Chief Minister since July 2021.