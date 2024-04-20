Karnataka CM denies ‘love jihad’ amid right-wing protests over student’s murder

Mysuru: Members of the ABVP and Hindu activists on Saturday staged protests across Karnataka condemning the murder of MCA student Neha Hiremath and alleged “love jihad”. They also demanded capital punishment for the accused, Fayaz Kondikoppa.

Love jihad is a conspiracy theory pushed by Hindu extremists, which alleges that Muslim men woo Hindu women, trap and convert them.

High drama prevailed at the residence of Home Minister, Dr G Parameshwara when members of ABVP tried to lay siege to the house. The protestors burnt the photos of the accused Fayaz and demanded that he should be hanged.

The police detained the members for staging a protest without permission and took them away from the spot.

Hindu activists have staged protests over the murder in Ramanagar, Kalaburagi and Vijayapura districts. The protestors burnt tyres, effigies and photos of Fayaz.

While the ring wing media keeps building on the narrative of ‘love jihad’, a Muslim organisation, Anjuman-e-Islam, also raised their voices demanding severe punishment for the accused Fayaz for stabbing Neha. The community has strongly condemned the murder and demanded that the accused be severely punished.

The presidents of Alnavara, Kundagola, Kalaghatagi, Hubli and Dharwad Anjumans have requested the commissioner to take action against the accused. In a letter to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Anjuman-e-Islam requested severe punishment for the accused Fayaz.

Karnataka BJP rakes up love jihad ahead of polls

BJP MP, BY Raghavendra who is fighting the Lok Sabha election from the Shivamogga seat, stated on Saturday in the constituency that the accused had killed Neha after consuming ganja.

After the incident the Congress government should have given protection to the family of Neha, instead, they have given protection to the family of the accused, BY Raghavendra said.

“The Chief Minister and Home Minister have given statements that the case is a personal matter. By giving a personal angle, they want to twist the case,” Raghavendra alleged.

His comment came hours after the Home Minister apologized for his “in love” remark in the case.

Talking to reporters, Home Minister Parameshwara stated on Saturday that, if at all his statements regarding the case had hurt the feelings of Neha’s parents he would regret issuing of the statements.

In another development, Neha’s photos with Fayaz have come up on social media and gone viral.

Meanwhile, her family has reacted strongly to the allegations that Fayaz and Neha wanted to marry. Niranjan Hiremath, Neha’s father outrightly rejected the allegations in this regard.

“There was no matter of marriage. Now, the tale is being created and told. The accused might have thought of getting married to my daughter. My daughter Neha had never thought about it and she would not have met the tragic fate if she was in agreement. I condemn this development,” he stated.

Geetha, the mother of Neha stated that her daughter was a bold and intelligent girl and said that everything about her relationship with the killer is false.

“Our daughter’s soul will rest in peace only if the murderer is hanged to death. First give protection to girls. What if our daughters who are sent to the college return in the form of dead bodies,” she stated.

Karnataka CM’s statement

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that the murder of MCA student Neha Hiremath is not a case of “love jihad”.

“I strongly condemn the act. The killer was arrested immediately. This is not a case of love jihad. The government will make sure that stringent punishment is being given to the killer,” the Chief Minister told media persons in Mysuru.

He said that it is unfortunate to use one’s death for political reasons.

“The case is being politicised unnecessarily. The protests will not affect the government,” the Chief Minister said.

Neha, the daughter of a Congress corporator in Hubballi, was stabbed to death inside the college campus in Hubballi city by Fayaz Kondikoppa on Friday.

However, other students caught Fayaz and handed him over to the police.

(with inputs from IANS)