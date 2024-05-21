Karnataka CM has already labelled ‘accused’ Revanna as criminal: Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: JD-S MP Prajwal Revanna, who is still an accused, has already been labelled a criminal by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, JD-S leader and former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy said on Tuesday.

Prajwal Revanna — the grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and nephew of Kumaraswamy — is the prime accused in the sex video scandal in Karnataka who is presently absconding,

Speaking to reporters here, Kumaraswamy maintained that Prajwal Revanna is still an accused in the case.

“Has his offence been proved? The investigating team leaked information to the media that there is no visible face of a person in the alleged videos. Doesn’t the CM know this? To uphold morality, Prajwal Revanna was suspended from the party when the charges surfaced against him. We have not shown arrogance like CM Siddaramaiah,” he said.

“Due to his arrogance, the CM’s son’s case was hushed up. A video showed him asking over the phone why there was a sixth name on the list when he had given only five names. When questions were raised about his son’s role in the transfer mafia, he maintained that the conversation was regarding CSR funds. The people of the state know about this,” Kumaraswamy alleged.

“The Chief Minister has proved that evidence can be twisted by misusing power. Presently, he is engaged in the same task. The accused who distributed the pen drives has not been touched to date.

“The CM should not make light comments. He is escaping my questions. The case is being used for political campaigning. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is nothing but a waste,” Kumaraswamy claimed.