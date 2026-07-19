Karnataka CM holds cabinet meet on drought today

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has convened an emergency Cabinet meeting on Sunday to review the worsening drought situation in the state and discuss immediate relief measures for affected regions.

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha, the Chief Minister said the meeting was scheduled after the regular Cabinet meeting, originally planned for Thursday, could not be held due to his visit to New Delhi.

Shivakumar said a separate meeting with all Deputy Commissioners would also be held through video conferencing to assess the ground situation across districts. He said the government would review the severity of the drought, identify priority works that could be taken up under drought relief programmes and chalk out an action plan.

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“We have received reports that people from some areas are beginning to migrate in search of livelihood. We will discuss the issue in detail and take appropriate decisions after reviewing the situation,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the government has already compiled rainfall data and district-wise reports to assess the extent of the dry spell. Based on the assessment, the state will decide on additional measures, including drinking water supply and employment-generating works in drought-hit regions.

Responding to a question on the state’s request to the Centre to send an inter-ministerial team for drought assessment, Shivakumar said no response had been received so far.

“We are aware that the Centre will not respond immediately after receiving the letter. We still have to send some additional details. We have gathered information on rainfall patterns and the extent of deficiency across the state. Drinking water arrangements are being made according to local requirements,” he said.

The Cabinet meeting is expected to deliberate on drought mitigation measures, relief programmes, and strategies to prevent distress migration from affected districts as Karnataka faces a deficient monsoon in several parts of the state.