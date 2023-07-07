Karnataka CM presents state budget with outlay of over Rs 3.27L crore

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah presents the state budget with an outlay of over Rs 3.27 lakh crore.

Siddaramaiah said that through 5 poll promises, the Karnataka govt will provide average additional financial aid of Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 a month to each household.

He further said that the Karnataka govt will increase existing rates of additional excise duty on Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) by 20 percent on all 18 slabs.

“Karnataka govt to revise guidance values for all immovable properties across the state this year,” said Siddaramaiah.

(This is a developing story. Keep refreshing for updates.)