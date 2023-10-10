Karnataka Cong MLA leaves Big Boss TV reality show following criticism

Indo-Asian News Service | Updated: 10th October 2023 4:39 pm IST
Karnataka Congress MLA Pradeep Eshwar in Big Boss show.

Bengaluru: Following criticism, Karnataka Congress MLA Pradeep Eshwar has left the Big Boss television reality show, saying that he had gone to the Big Boss house to motivate the contestants.

“I was invited by the organiser of the reality show. I attended it so that it benefits the youth of the state. Few criticised me and it is their opinion,” he said.

A complaint was submitted to the Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly U.T Khader against MLA Pradeep Eshwar for taking part in the Kannada version of the Big Boss reality show.

The complaint was submitted by the Vande Mataram Social Service Organisation to the Speaker which urged that the MLA should be sacked. The entry of Congress MLA to a television reality show has triggered debate as the state is reeling under severe drought.

The complaint alleged that Pradeep Eshwar is a legislator from Chikkaballapur constituency.

“He is getting a salary from the state government. He needs to respond to the grievances of the people of his constituency. Without realising his responsibility, he has gone to participate in an entertainment reality programme,” the complaint alleged.

It said that he should be sacked from his position and that his salary and allowances should be withheld.

Pradeep Eshwar, a motivational speaker who also runs a training academy, emerged as the dark horse from the Congress party and defeated former minister K. Sudhakar from the BJP.

