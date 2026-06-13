Karnataka: Congress aspirants court Kharge ahead of cabinet expansion

Bengaluru: With the Karnataka Legislative Council elections scheduled for June 18 and a major cabinet expansion expected soon after, Congress legislators aspiring for ministerial berths have stepped up their lobbying efforts.

Many leaders have now turned their attention to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, seeking his support ahead of the crucial exercise that could determine the composition of chief minister DK Shivakumar’s expanded cabinet.

Congress MLAs seek Kharge’s audience

Kharge, who was in Bengaluru on Friday, June 12, to collect his certificate following his election to the Rajya Sabha, became the focal point of intense political activity. A large number of Congress legislators gathered at the Vidhana Soudha and later at his residence, hoping to secure an audience with the veteran leader and impress upon him their claims for a place in the ministry.

Several MLAs arrived carrying bouquets, while others personally greeted Kharge and sought time to discuss their political aspirations. Among those seen meeting him were Ashok M Pattan, KM Shivalingegowda and several other legislators. Senior leaders including RV Deshpande, Mankal Vaidya and Hampanagouda Badarli were also reported to have met the Congress chief.

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The growing rush to meet Kharge reflects the significance of the upcoming cabinet expansion, which is expected to fill several vacant berths in the Shivakumar-led government. With dozens of legislators in the race, competition has intensified across regions, communities and political factions within the party.

Kharge to likely play key role

Sources indicated that Kharge is likely to play a key role in finalising the names of ministers, particularly from the Scheduled Caste category. Given his stature within the party and his influence over organisational decisions, many aspirants believe his endorsement could strengthen their chances of securing a cabinet berth.

Political observers note that the Congress high command is likely to consider long-term electoral calculations while finalising the cabinet. Apart from balancing caste, regional and factional equations, the leadership is expected to focus on leaders capable of influencing voters ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections and the 2029 Lok Sabha polls.

RV Deshpande’s name emerges

Veteran Congress leader RV Deshpande is among those whose name is once again being discussed. Deshpande, one of the senior-most legislators in the state, has reportedly conveyed that he may not contest the 2028 Assembly elections, making this potentially his final term as an MLA.

Despite serving in several previous cabinets, he was not included in the last ministry headed by Siddaramaiah, leading to renewed speculation about his prospects this time.

Party insiders also suggest that leaders with strong organisational influence and regional appeal may be preferred. Among the names being discussed is Raichur MLC Vasant Kumar, considered a close associate of Kharge. Belonging to the SC Left community, Vasant Kumar is viewed as an emerging leader from the Hyderabad-Karnataka region, where the Congress performed strongly in recent elections.

As the countdown to the Legislative Council polls continues, cabinet hopefuls are expected to intensify their outreach to senior leaders in Bengaluru and New Delhi. While the final decision will rest with the Congress high command and chief minister DK Shivakumar, the race for ministerial positions has already become one of the most closely watched developments in Karnataka politics.