Karnataka CM Shivakumar meets Amit Shah, seeks police reforms

New Delhi: Karnataka chief minister DK Shivakumar on Friday, June 12, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and submitted a comprehensive memorandum seeking the Centre’s assistance for strengthening the state’s policing, security infrastructure and cybercrime-fighting.

The chief minister follows his participation in the NITI Aayog meeting, where he raised several development-related issues concerning Karnataka. During his interaction with Shah at the Ministry of Home Affairs, the chief minister sought approval and financial support for a series of proposals aimed at modernising the state police force and improving law-and-order infrastructure.

On ‘President’s Colour’ honour

Among the key demands placed before the Union Home Minister was the long-pending proposal to confer the prestigious “President’s Colour” honour on the Karnataka State Police.

The state government pointed out that the proposal had already been submitted to the Centre and is currently under consideration. Shivakumar requested expeditious approval, stating that Karnataka Police deserves recognition for its service and contribution.

The chief minister also urged the Centre to approve the creation of two additional India Reserve Battalion (IRB) units in the newly formed districts of Vijayanagara and Ramanagara. The proposal, involving an estimated expenditure of nearly Rs 244 crore, has already been forwarded to the Union government.

On ASUMP scheme

Another major request related to the modernisation of police infrastructure under the Assistance to States for Modernisation of Police (ASUMP) scheme. Shivakumar sought financial assistance for establishing advanced Command and Control Centres in four major cities of Karnataka and procuring modern communication equipment for law-enforcement agencies.

Also Read Sunil Kanugolu appointed chief advisor to Shivakumar

The memorandum also included a proposal to bring police-related activities under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) provisions of the Companies Act, enabling corporate entities to contribute funds for police welfare, infrastructure development and public safety initiatives.

Highlighting the need for better training facilities, Shivakumar sought approval for a Rs 258 crore project aimed at upgrading infrastructure at various police training institutions across the state.

He argued that modern policing requires highly trained personnel equipped to deal with emerging security challenges.

The chief minister further requested immediate release of funds for the modernisation of prisons, including the installation of CCTV cameras, procurement of communication devices and strengthening prison security systems.

Cybercrime

In view of growing concerns over cybercrime, Shivakumar also pressed for support to establish the Karnataka Cyber Crime Control and Coordination Centre (K4C), envisioned as a specialised agency to tackle sophisticated cyber threats and online financial fraud.

He additionally sought central assistance for upgrading CCTV surveillance systems in police stations across Karnataka in line with Supreme Court directives aimed at ensuring transparency and accountability in policing.

The meeting is being viewed as part of the new government’s efforts to secure greater central support for strengthening Karnataka’s security apparatus. State officials said the proposals, if approved, would significantly enhance policing capabilities, improve public safety and equip law-enforcement agencies to address emerging challenges in cyber security and crime prevention.

With several proposals involving substantial financial commitments awaiting approval, the state government is hopeful that the Centre will respond positively to Karnataka’s requests in the coming months.