Karnataka Congress leader withdraws ‘Hindu’ remark following backlash

Following a significant uproar and criticism from the state’s ruling BJP, Karnataka Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi today withdrew his remarks on the word “Hindu” and apologised.

Jarkiholi, who is Secretary of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), stirred up a hornet’s nest when he said that the word “Hindu” is of Persian origin and has a “dirty” meaning.

The Congress leader’s apology came alongside a request for an investigation into his remarks, in a letter to Karantaka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The Karnataka Congress’ working president, Jarkiholi, was criticised by his own party for his remarks on Monday.

For two days he remained mum, then changed his mind.

“The word ‘Hindu’ – where did it originate from… It’s Persian, from the region of Iran, Iraq, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan. What is the connection of the word ‘Hindu’ with India? Then how can you accept it? This should be debated… You will be ashamed to know the meaning of ‘Hindu’,” he had said.

On Tuesday he reiterated that many books mention the Persian roots of the word ‘Hindu’. He offered to resign if anyone could prove him wrong.

The Karnataka CM had earlier criticised the silence of the Congress over its leader’s remarks on Hindu religion and language.

“Not a word in this regard from the side of Rahul Gandhi, though it is being reported and debated in all the media,” Bommai stated.