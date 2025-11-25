Karnataka Congress MLAs return from Delhi, say high command will decide on CM

Bengaluru: Some Karnataka Congress legislators who travelled to New Delhi to meet party leaders to pitch for deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s elevation as CM, said here on Tuesday that the leadership will take a decision on the matter.

While some MLAs said they requested the high command to end the confusion over the CM issue at the earliest, others said they also sought opportunities for youngsters or fresh faces during the proposed cabinet reshuffle.

The internal power tussle within the ruling party has intensified amid speculation over a change in the chief minister, following the Congress government completing half of its five-year term on November 20. Reports cite an alleged power-sharing agreement between CM Siddaramaiah and his deputy Shivakumar in 2023.

Party sources said a batch of six legislators supporting Shivakumar had travelled to Delhi on Sunday night to meet the high command, with a few more expected to follow.

Last week, around 10 MLAs had also met AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Magadi MLA H C Balakrishna said the decision on the next CM rests with the high command, but urged them to resolve the ongoing confusion.

“We went to discuss with the high command to clear the confusion because a final decision is needed. Who becomes CM is not important; the current situation is detrimental to the Congress party. The high command should intervene and put an end to this,” he said, without confirming whether Shivakumar would be made CM or if the topic was discussed with the leadership.

Ramanagara MLA Iqbal Hussain, while stating that everyone will abide by the high command’s decision, expressed confidence in Shivakumar’s elevation.

“I always stand by that statement… 200 per cent, he will become the CM soon. The high command will decide. As our leader (Shivakumar) said, the transfer of power is a secret deal among five to six party leaders, and those five to six people will decide,” he added.

Maddur MLA K M Uday said legislators also requested the high command to give opportunities to fresh faces and youngsters during the cabinet reshuffle and had received indications that this would be considered.

On the demand for Shivakumar to become CM, he said the party leadership will decide, and everyone will abide by it.

Some senior MLAs urged the high command to resolve the confusion over leadership change, and Uday said a decision is expected soon.

Earlier, responding to reports that legislators supporting him had gone to Delhi to demand his elevation as CM, Shivakumar said he was unaware and suggested they might be seeking ministerial positions. “I have not called or spoken to any of them. I am not asking why they went. I don’t need to,” he said.