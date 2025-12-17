Karnataka Congress to protest against MGNREGA name change

Belagavi: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has announced that the ruling Congress in the state will launch protests on Wednesday against the Centre’s move to replace the existing rural employment law MGNREGA, and the “hate politics” against the party leadership in the National Herald case.

The state Congress president said that the protest led by him and CM Siddaramaiah will be held in front of the Gandhi state at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha here, and similar protests will also be held at all district and taluka centres of the state.

The party also plans to raise the issues in the state legislature here.

“The agitation has become necessary… the chief minister, myself, all ministers, MLAs and MLCs will stage a protest in front of the Gandhi statue. Everyone will participate,” Shivakumar said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the protests will also be held in all district and taluk centres, including Bengaluru, and there is also a plan for a programme on Saturday, details of which will be shared later.

“In Assembly too there is a need to discuss this and for it to go into records, we are making preparations for it… the protest is against removing Mahatma Gandhi’s name from MGNREGA, and against the hate politics towards Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Congress leaders,” he added.

The Congress’ move came as the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, 2025, that seeks to replace the existing rural employment law MGNREGA, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday amid strong objections by the opposition to the “removal” of Mahatma Gandhi’s name from it.

Alleging that Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were “harassed” in connection with the National Herald case, Shivakumar said several people, including him, had given funds to help the party related organisation, and they too were being troubled.

“My brother D K Suresh (former MP) and I were supposed to appear before the Delhi police in connection with the National Herald case. We had written a letter to them seeking a FIR copy. Chargesheet was filed by ED in the case without an FIR,” he claimed.

Pointing to the Delhi Court’s decision, the Deputy CM said, “This is proof that the legal system in the country is still alive. This also proves that the power is being misused (by those in the central government) to harass political opponents.”

Highlighting that former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru started the National Herald in 1937, and that it is Congress’ property, Shivakumar, questioning the validity of the ED case, said, “As Congress presidents (in past) Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi had their shares, it was not their own. Similarly, if we as Congress workers don’t donate to the party organisation, who else will?”

He also said that the move to rename MNREGA is with an intention to “insult” Gandhi and to weaken the scheme by reducing its funding.