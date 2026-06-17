Karnataka Council polls: Numbers game intensifies

Bengaluru: With elections to the Karnataka Legislative Council scheduled for June 18, political tension has escalated across the state’s three major parties, as the contest for the final seat has turned into a prestige battle for both the Congress and the JD(S).

A total of eight candidates are in the fray for seven vacant seats. The Congress has fielded five candidates, while the BJP-JD(S) alliance has nominated three candidates. As a result, the fate of the Congress’ fifth candidate and the NDA’s third candidate has become the focal point of intense political calculations.

Amid fears of cross-voting and last-minute political manoeuvring, both camps have moved their legislators to resorts. Congress leaders have already shifted several MLAs to a resort to prevent poaching attempts, while JD(S) legislators are also expected to be moved to a resort near Devanahalli as the election draws closer.

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The current strength of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly stands at 222 members. Congress has 135 MLAs, BJP 62, JD(S) 18, two Independents, one Sarvodaya Karnataka Party member and three BJP-expelled legislators.

Under the electoral formula, a candidate requires 28 first-preference votes to secure victory. To ensure the election of all five of its candidates, Congress needs a minimum of 140 votes. With its own strength of 135 MLAs, support from two Independent legislators and one Sarvodaya Karnataka Party member could take the tally to 138. The party is also hopeful of securing the backing of BJP-expelled MLAs S.T. Somashekar and Shivaram Hebbar, which would raise its effective strength to the required 140 votes.

On the other hand, BJP’s two candidates require a combined 56 votes, leaving the party with six surplus votes from its total strength of 62 legislators. JD(S), which has fielded one candidate, has only 18 MLAs. If the party receives BJP’s surplus six votes along with support from MLAs associated with Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha founder G. Janardhana Reddy and MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, its tally could reach 26 votes.

However, the alliance still appears to be short of the 28-vote mark needed for victory, making every vote crucial in the final round of counting.

Meanwhile, the BJP Legislature Party meeting has been convened in Bengaluru under the leadership of Opposition Leader R. Ashoka. Party legislators are expected to be briefed on voting procedures, vote distribution strategy and the importance of adhering to the party whip as the high-stakes election heads into its final phase.