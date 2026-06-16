Karnataka government plans guarantee scheme review

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government is reportedly preparing to undertake a major review of its flagship guarantee schemes, with beneficiaries likely to be asked to re-submit applications as part of a fresh verification drive. The move is aimed at identifying ineligible beneficiaries and reducing expenditure under the welfare programmes.

According to sources, the government is examining cases where benefits are allegedly being credited to deceased persons, as well as beneficiaries who are GST or income tax payers despite being covered under welfare schemes. The exercise is expected to focus primarily on the Gruhalakshmi and Gruha Jyothi schemes.

Officials believe that nearly three to four lakh beneficiaries could be removed from the schemes following the verification process. The review is expected to help the government save substantial funds while ensuring that benefits reach only eligible recipients.

Status of Karnataka’s five guarantee schemes

Gruhalakshmi Scheme

The scheme currently benefits around 1.24 crore women beneficiaries, each receiving Rs 2,000 per month. The government spends approximately Rs 2,480 crore every month and nearly Rs 29,760 crore annually under the programme. As of the end of April this year, a total of Rs 72,253 crore has been disbursed.

Gruha Jyothi Scheme

Around 1.64 crore households are availing free electricity of up to 200 units under the Gruha Jyothi scheme. The cumulative expenditure under the programme has reached Rs 26,115 crore by the end of April.

Anna Bhagya Scheme

The government has so far spent Rs 18,897 crore under the Anna Bhagya programme, which provides food security benefits to eligible families.

Shakti Scheme

The free bus travel scheme for women continues to witness heavy usage. As of June 10, women passengers had availed 757.62 crore free journeys under the scheme. The total value of tickets issued under Shakti has reached Rs 19,890 crore.

Yuva Nidhi Scheme

Under Yuva Nidhi, unemployed graduates receive Rs 3,000 per month, while diploma holders receive Rs 1,500 per month. So far, about 3.59 lakh unemployed graduates and diploma holders have benefited from the scheme. The government has spent Rs 1,115 crore under the programme.

Over Rs 1.38 lakh crore spent on guarantees

The five flagship guarantee schemes together have resulted in a cumulative expenditure of Rs 1,38,270.21 crore by the Karnataka government. With welfare spending continuing to rise, the proposed verification drive is being viewed as an attempt to plug leakages, eliminate ineligible beneficiaries and improve the efficiency of public spending.

Government sources indicate that a final decision on the re-verification process and fresh application requirements is expected after consultations with concerned departments. If implemented, beneficiaries may soon be required to update their details and submit supporting documents to continue receiving benefits under the guarantee schemes.