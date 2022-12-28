Karnataka: Days after Christmas, church in Mysuru vandalised

While guaranteeing that the culprits will be nabbed soon, Mysuru's Superintendent of Police Seema Lakkar said that they are looking at the CCTV footage for clues.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 28th December 2022 11:49 am IST
The remnants of St Mary's Church at Mysuru's Periyapatna area (Screengrabb)

Just days after Christmas, a church in Karnataka’s Mysuru was vandalised by unknown people. The statue of Baby Jesus was also reported damaged.

According to the police investigating the case, the incident happened at St Mary’s Church in Mysuru’s Periyapatna area.

“At 6 am in the morning, a church staff reported the damage to his pastor who then informed the police. We are scouting for clues from the CCTV footage recorded by nearby cameras. Prima facie looks like it is a theft, as they have made away with money, and also with one collection box that was placed outside the church,” she said.

Karnataka is one of the nine Indian states to pass the anti-conversion law. The law states that prohibition of conversion from one religion to another by use of force or allurement, or by fraudulent means, and matters incidental thereto. It is a punishable offence where the guilty can be charged with one year of jail imprisonment.

Recently, many churches and Christians have been targeted across India. In Uttarakhand’s Uttarakashi a Christmas event was attacked by right-wing workers claiming that forced conversions were taking place.

