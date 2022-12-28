Karnataka: Days after Christmas, church in Mysuru vandalised

Just days after Christmas, a church in Karnataka’s Mysuru was vandalised by unknown people. The statue of Baby Jesus was also reported damaged.

According to the police investigating the case, the incident happened at St Mary’s Church in Mysuru’s Periyapatna area.

Miscreants damaged statue of #JesusChrist kept at altar & took money 4m donation box from a #Church in periyapatna #Mysuru. Priest was away when the incident happened.Miscreant,however,didn't damage the main statue of Jesus.We are looking into all the angles: cops #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/5jitzu80GB — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) December 28, 2022

While guaranteeing that the culprits will be nabbed soon, Mysuru’s Superintendent of Police Seema Lakkar said that they are looking at the CCTV footage for clues.

“At 6 am in the morning, a church staff reported the damage to his pastor who then informed the police. We are scouting for clues from the CCTV footage recorded by nearby cameras. Prima facie looks like it is a theft, as they have made away with money, and also with one collection box that was placed outside the church,” she said.

Karnataka is one of the nine Indian states to pass the anti-conversion law. The law states that prohibition of conversion from one religion to another by use of force or allurement, or by fraudulent means, and matters incidental thereto. It is a punishable offence where the guilty can be charged with one year of jail imprisonment.

Recently, many churches and Christians have been targeted across India. In Uttarakhand’s Uttarakashi a Christmas event was attacked by right-wing workers claiming that forced conversions were taking place.