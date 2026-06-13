Karnataka: Decomposed bodies of woman, pet dog found inside house

The incident came to light when neighbours noticed a foul smell emanating from the residence.

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Shivamogga: A shocking incident came to light in Shivamogga city after the decomposed bodies of a woman and her pet dog were discovered inside a house in Ravindra Nagar. The incident has created concern among local residents, while police have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of death.

The deceased woman has been identified as Prabhavati (57). According to preliminary information, she is believed to have died several days ago. Her pet dog was also found dead inside the house.

The incident came to light when neighbours noticed a foul smell emanating from the residence. Suspecting something unusual, they alerted the police. A team from the Jayanagar Police Station rushed to the spot and entered the house for inspection.

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During the search, police found the bodies of both the woman and her pet dog in a highly decomposed condition. The exact circumstances surrounding the deaths remain unclear.

Officials have shifted the woman’s body for post-mortem examination. The veterinary authorities are also expected to examine the dog’s remains to determine the cause of its death.

Police suspect that the woman may have been living alone in the house. However, investigators are verifying all details and collecting information from neighbours and relatives.

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Authorities have not ruled out any angle and are awaiting the post-mortem report, which is expected to provide crucial clues regarding the cause and time of death.

A case has been registered at the Jayanagar Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

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