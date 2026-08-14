Karnataka emerges as major EV manufacturing and adoption hub

Bengaluru: Karnataka is emerging as one of India’s leading hubs for electric vehicle (EV) startups and large-scale vehicle manufacturing, playing a significant role in the country’s transition towards cleaner mobility. The growing presence of electric scooters on roads across Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubballi, Mangaluru and other cities reflects the changing preferences of consumers.

Rising fuel prices, short-distance urban commuting and government incentives are among the key factors encouraging consumers to shift from petrol-powered two-wheelers to electric vehicles.

The state’s Clean Mobility Policy 2025–2030 has set ambitious targets, including attracting investments worth ₹50,000 crore and creating one lakh jobs. The policy also proposes setting up 2,600 new charging stations and providing fast-charging facilities at 50-km intervals along major highways.

New clean mobility clusters are proposed at Gauribidanur, Dharwad and Harohalli, aimed at strengthening the EV manufacturing ecosystem and attracting investments. Buyers are also expected to benefit from registration fee and road tax exemptions, along with incentives under the PM E-DRIVE scheme.

For consumers, daily travel distance remains an important consideration while purchasing an electric scooter. In cities such as Bengaluru, where average daily travel is estimated at 9–10 km, EVs can be suitable for routine commuting. However, buyers need to assess battery range, charging availability, warranty terms, servicing facilities and long-term ownership costs.

Battery warranty is another crucial factor, as batteries represent one of the most significant components of an EV’s overall cost. Buyers should carefully examine warranty periods, replacement costs and after-sales support before making a purchase.

Insurance coverage is equally important, particularly for battery damage, electrical faults and other risks associated with electric vehicles. Buyers should compare available two-wheeler insurance policies and understand the coverage offered for batteries and electrical components.

According to state figures cited in the source, EV sales in Karnataka increased nearly 17-fold between FY21 and FY26, while EV penetration reached 13.65%, compared with the national average of 9.12%. The state currently has more than 8,600 charging stations, described as the highest number in the country.

The expansion of charging infrastructure into smaller cities, coupled with declining battery costs, is expected to support further growth of Karnataka’s EV market in the coming years.