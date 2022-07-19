Karnataka: Family announces Rs 50 K reward for finding missing parrot

Tumakuru: A family that rears parrots at home here have announced Rs 50,000 cash for those who can find their favourite bird which went missing.

According to Ravi, an animal activist and the owner of the bird, their family nursed two African grey parrots at their home in Jayanagar locality of Tumakuru district. One of the parrots named ‘Rustuma’ had gone missing since July 16.

The family had made posters, and launched hunts in the surrounding areas. “By mistake it has flown away. I request the people here to observe their surroundings in balconies, terraces and on the branches of trees. It cannot go far,” he said.

The family members are closely attached to ‘Rustuma’. “We have not been able to take the pain. I request everyone to give information or if anyone returns the bird they will be given Rs 50,000 cash on the spot,” he said.

“I have been associated with animal rights organisations. Me and my family share a special bond with the parrot,” he said. “We have been missing it very much. We have spent wonderful times with the bird,” he added.

The family celebrated the birthday of the two parrots every year grandly. The bonding of the family with the parrot and their endeavour to discover and get back the lost parrot has moved people and animal lovers in the state.