Karnataka: Four killed in road accident in Raichur district

The collision occurred between a goods vehicle and a truck.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th December 2023 1:42 pm IST
Karnataka accident
Four people were killed in a collision between a goods vehicle and truck in Raichur district.

Raichur (Karnataka): Four youths were killed in a road accident near Pagadadinni camp in Raichur district of Karnataka on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as 25-year-old Ismail, 26-year-old Channabasava, 20-year-old Ambareesh, and 21-year-old Ravi.

Also Read
Bengaluru: Child lifting racket busted, 4 arrested, 20-day-old baby rescued

Sameer, who was travelling with the youths, sustained serious injuries and is currently being treated at the Sindhanur Taluk Hospital.

MS Education Academy

According to the police, the collision occurred between a goods vehicle and a truck. All the victims were passengers in the goods vehicle, heading from Sindhanuru town to Mudlapur village.

The victims were transporting decoration items and shamiana for a marriage ceremony.

Sindhanur Rural police were investigating the case.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th December 2023 1:42 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button