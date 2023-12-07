Karnataka: Four killed in road accident in Raichur district

Raichur (Karnataka): Four youths were killed in a road accident near Pagadadinni camp in Raichur district of Karnataka on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as 25-year-old Ismail, 26-year-old Channabasava, 20-year-old Ambareesh, and 21-year-old Ravi.

Sameer, who was travelling with the youths, sustained serious injuries and is currently being treated at the Sindhanur Taluk Hospital.

According to the police, the collision occurred between a goods vehicle and a truck. All the victims were passengers in the goods vehicle, heading from Sindhanuru town to Mudlapur village.

The victims were transporting decoration items and shamiana for a marriage ceremony.

Sindhanur Rural police were investigating the case.