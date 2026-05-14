Karnataka gears up for 12th International Yoga Day celebrations

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has begun preparations to celebrate the 12th International Yoga Day across the state under the theme “Yoga for Every Home, Yoga for Everyone,” with the main event scheduled to be held at the Vidhana Soudha premises in Bengaluru on June 21.

State Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said the government aims to spread awareness about yoga not only in urban centres but also across rural Karnataka through large-scale programmes at the state, district, taluk, and village levels.

Speaking after releasing the official poster for the Yoga Day celebrations at Arogya Soudha on Wednesday, May 13, the minister said the initiative is being organised under the slogan “Yoga for Health, Knowledge and World Peace.”

“The objective is to take yoga to every household and encourage people from all sections of society to adopt yoga as part of a healthy lifestyle,” he said.

According to the minister, the main Yoga Day programme at Vidhana Soudha will be conducted from 6 am to 8 am on June 21, during which nearly 5,000 yoga practitioners are expected to participate in a mass yoga session.

He further stated that a 45-minute yoga demonstration based on the standard Common Yoga Protocol prescribed by the Ministry of AYUSH will also be presented during the event.

The programme is expected to witness the participation of several dignitaries, including Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar.

Apart from political leaders, yoga experts, sportspersons, celebrities, and members of various wellness organisations are also expected to take part in the celebrations.

The minister said the government has already issued guidelines and released funds for conducting Yoga Day awareness activities across districts and taluks. Various public outreach programmes are expected to be organised in schools, colleges, government institutions, and community centres in the run-up to June 21.

As part of the broader celebrations, a yoga competition will also be organised in Mysuru. Additionally, the Indian Institute of Science is expected to host a national seminar and special programme titled “Yoga for Health, Knowledge and World Peace” during the first week of June.

Officials said the seminar will focus on the scientific and health benefits of yoga and discuss its growing relevance in modern lifestyles.

AYUSH Commissioner Sunil Panwar and several senior officials were also present during the announcement event.

The state government hopes this year’s Yoga Day celebrations will further strengthen awareness about physical fitness, mental wellness, and preventive healthcare among the public while promoting yoga as an integral part of everyday life.