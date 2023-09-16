Karnataka govt approves 91 investment projects worth Rs 7,660 cr

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th September 2023 11:07 am IST
'Karnataka sets defence exports target of Rs 25,000cr by 2025'
Karnataka Industries minister M B Patil.

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government’s State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) has cleared 91 industrial investment proposals worth Rs 7,659.52 crore with an employment generation potential of 18,146, an official statement said on Saturday.

The SLSWCC committee headed by state Minister M.B. Patil, approved 26 projects involving more than Rs 50 crore investment, totalling Rs 5,750.73 crore.

Also Read
Operation Hasta: 15 plus leaders from BJP, JD-S join Congress in Karnataka

These hold the potential to create 13,742 jobs.

MS Education Academy

Some of the top investors include Maruti Suzuki India, Aequs Consumer, South West Mining and Tata Semiconductor, and Krypton (India) Solutions Private Ltd among others.

Of the total 91 proposals, about 57 investment projects are between Rs 15 crore to Rs 50 crore totalling Rs 1,144.94 crore, promising employment generation potential of 4,404 within Karnataka.

Eight projects with an additional investment of Rs 763.85 crore were also approved by the committee.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th September 2023 11:07 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button