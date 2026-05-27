Karnataka govt approves construction of 150 new Nada Kacheris across state

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has decided to construct 150 new Nada Kacheri buildings across the state to improve public service delivery and provide better infrastructure for revenue department staff.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said approval has already been granted for the construction of 94 Nada Kacheris in the first phase, particularly in places where offices either do not have their own buildings or are functioning from old and dilapidated structures. A decision was also taken during a meeting held on Tuesday to build 56 additional Nada Kacheris, taking the total number to 150.

In a media statement, the minister said there are currently 771 hobli-level Nada Kacheris functioning across Karnataka. Every day, large numbers of citizens visit these offices to avail nearly 54 government services, including certificates, revenue-related documents and various administrative services.

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He explained that apart from Nada Kacheris, people also regularly approach Deputy Tahsildars, Revenue Inspectors (RIs) and Village Administrative Officers (VAOs) for official work. “Nada Kacheris act as an important bridge between the government and the public,” he stated.

However, many of these offices are currently operating without permanent buildings, while several others function from old or unsafe structures. This has caused inconvenience to both the public and government staff.

Recognising the need for better infrastructure, the government has now decided to provide modern and well-equipped office buildings to ensure improved public service and a better working environment for officials.

The minister noted that earlier, only Rs 18 lakh was allocated for constructing a Nada Kacheri building, which was insufficient for building proper infrastructure. Due to this limitation, essential facilities for both staff and visitors could not be adequately provided.

Keeping present-day requirements in mind, the government has redesigned the model for Nada Kacheri buildings with improved facilities and modern infrastructure.

Under the revised plan, Nada Kacheris in urban areas will be constructed at a cost of Rs 75 lakh each, while those in rural areas will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 55 lakh each.

The Revenue Minister said the initiative would help provide better citizen services while also ensuring that revenue department staff have access to safe and well-equipped office spaces across Karnataka.