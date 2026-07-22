Karnataka govt orders SIT probe into Art of Living land row

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe allegations that land belonging to Dalits was illegally occupied by the Art of Living Foundation.

The Regional Commissioner of the Bengaluru Division will head the investigation. Announcing the decision at Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday, July 21, Home Minister G. Parameshwara said the government acted after receiving complaints from Dalit organisations and members of the public alleging that around 150 acres of Dalit land had been illegally taken over by the organisation led by spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

“The government has constituted an SIT under the Bengaluru Regional Commissioner to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the allegations. If any illegality is found during the investigation, appropriate legal action will be initiated,” Parameshwara told reporters.

He said the probe was ordered after multiple complaints sought an independent investigation into the alleged encroachment. The SIT will examine land records, government documents and other relevant material before submitting its findings to the state government.

Art of Living welcomes SIT

Reacting to the development, the Art of Living Foundation welcomed the constitution of the SIT and expressed confidence that an impartial investigation would establish the facts. In a statement, the organisation categorically denied all allegations of illegal encroachment, stating that no question of unauthorised occupation of Dalit land arose.

“The allegations are completely baseless. A government survey conducted four to five months ago confirmed that although 60 acres had been allotted to us by the government, we are presently in possession of only 36 acres. The remaining 24 acres are yet to be handed over to us,” the statement said.

The organisation further alleged that the controversy was being driven by vested interests. It claimed that an MLC facing criminal charges had deliberately attempted to harass and intimidate the institution. It also alleged that certain individuals had tried to extort money from the organisation and claimed to possess phone recordings supporting those allegations.

The Art of Living said all relevant land records and documents had already been submitted to the authorities and reiterated its faith in the judicial process. The SIT is expected to verify the competing claims by examining official land records, survey reports and other documentary evidence before submitting its report to the Karnataka government.