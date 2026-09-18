Karnataka HC lays down strict safety norms for Bengaluru PGs

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has issued a comprehensive set of directions for monitoring, regulating and inspecting paying guest (PG) accommodations in Bengaluru, stressing that safety norms must be strictly enforced to prevent large-scale loss of life in case of an accident.

The directions were issued by a division bench headed by Justice Suraj Govindaraj while hearing petitions filed by the owner of Mess Prince PG at Kattigenahalli near Yelahanka and others. The petitioners had challenged the Greater Bengaluru Authority’s action of issuing notices and refusing to grant trade licences for allegedly unauthorised PG operations.

The court noted that PG accommodations have become an important housing option for students, employees, trainees and migrant workers who stay in Bengaluru for short or medium periods. It clarified that the purpose of the directions was not to prohibit or unnecessarily restrict PGs that operate lawfully.

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The court directed authorities to undertake a comprehensive exercise to identify all PG establishments, including those with valid licences, those operating without licences and those whose licences have expired. Hostels, co-living facilities and service apartments functioning effectively as PG accommodations should also be brought under scrutiny, irrespective of the name under which they operate.

Authorities were asked to examine approved building plans, land-use and zoning regulations, unauthorised floors, terrace rooms, conversion of parking areas and obstruction of stairways. The actual occupancy must also be checked against the sanctioned capacity, including the number of rooms, beds, residents and floor area available per occupant.

Fire safety was given particular importance. Officials have been directed to verify fire extinguishers, alarm systems, smoke detectors, emergency lighting, exit doors, evacuation routes, kitchen and LPG safety arrangements and access for fire tenders.

The bench also stressed that security measures must not violate residents’ privacy or dignity. CCTV cameras must not be installed in bedrooms, bathrooms, changing areas or other private spaces. Appropriate security arrangements should be made in PGs housing women and other vulnerable residents, keeping the nature and occupancy of the facility in mind.

The court further asked authorities to explore creation of a unified digital database containing details of all PGs and mechanisms for coordination between departments.

It said officials could be held personally accountable if they failed to act against violations and an untoward incident subsequently occurred. The GBA was directed to submit a status report detailing the number of PGs identified, violations detected and action taken. The matter has been posted for September 28.

During the hearing, the civic body’s counsel submitted that there were around 5,000 PGs in Bengaluru East Zone, of which approximately 2,500 were allegedly operating illegally. The counsel said action was being taken against unauthorised establishments and that buildings found to have violated zoning or construction rules could face demolition proceedings where warranted.